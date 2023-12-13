Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

