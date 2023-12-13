Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BGB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,069.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

