Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.06). 629,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,289,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Blencowe Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -472.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.99.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

