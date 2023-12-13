Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 1,839,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,412. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

