Blur Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $38.09 million and approximately $128.21 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,150,230,812.4048705 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.43829719 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $146,432,779.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

