BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 0.9%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 6,617,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,918,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

