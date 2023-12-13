BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $253.54 or 0.00594721 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.46 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,696,140 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,696,265.75939745. The last known price of BNB is 247.1673409 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1838 active market(s) with $1,370,713,271.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
