BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Up 0.3%

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.86. 20,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,056,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 235,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

