Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKUGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.80). 34,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 364,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.01. The company has a market capitalization of £409.63 million, a PE ratio of 14,024.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

