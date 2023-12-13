Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.60

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

