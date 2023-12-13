Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 299,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,303. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Braze has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $502,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $502,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,928 shares of company stock worth $9,604,302 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Braze by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Braze by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.