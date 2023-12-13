Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Braze Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,604,302 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

