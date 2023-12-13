Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,076.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,048. The company has a market capitalization of $444.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,099.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $7,339,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

