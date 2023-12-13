Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.75

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.75 and last traded at C$50.63, with a volume of 1133183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$19.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 2,175.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

