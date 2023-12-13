BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.180-8.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 132,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $94,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

