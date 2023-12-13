Burberry Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2171 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.75) to GBX 2,230 ($27.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.12) to GBX 2,200 ($27.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

