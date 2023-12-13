Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.720-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BURL opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
