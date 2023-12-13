Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.39

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 895747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after buying an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $20,697,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

