Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caffyns Price Performance

LON CFYN remained flat at GBX 550 ($6.90) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.21 and a beta of 0.83. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 524.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caffyns

In related news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($25,124.91). Insiders own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.