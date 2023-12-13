Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.
Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.
