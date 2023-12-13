Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.090-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CPB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 1,908,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,430. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.