Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.85. 362,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,459,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

