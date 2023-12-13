Cape ANN Savings Bank Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $676.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

