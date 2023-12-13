Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 825 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,113. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

