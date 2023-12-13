Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $22.47 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $22.47 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.87 or 0.05272747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,439,975,031 coins and its circulating supply is 35,327,631,013 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

