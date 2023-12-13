Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.84. 475,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,072. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.04. The firm has a market cap of C$923.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.06.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7652068 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJ. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

