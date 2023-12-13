CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.39

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 2252799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

