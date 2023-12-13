Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
Shares of CZMWY traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $153.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.
Featured Articles
