Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

CASY stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

