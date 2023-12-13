CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.10

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 56762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CBIZ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after buying an additional 154,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

