CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.86

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 164076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

CBS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.