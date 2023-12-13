Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.01

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.02, with a volume of 609231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7591313 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total value of C$1,509,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

