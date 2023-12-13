Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $5,053,750.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $5,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $67,027,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.69. 1,119,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,069. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

