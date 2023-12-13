Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

