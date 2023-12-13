Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 7,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

