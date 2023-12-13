Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.79

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 414103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

