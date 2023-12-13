CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 620.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 472,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

