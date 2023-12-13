CGC Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. NIKE makes up 0.9% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

