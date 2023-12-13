CGC Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,122 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $501.53. 852,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,884. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $507.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.83 and its 200 day moving average is $391.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

