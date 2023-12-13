CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $280,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010,856. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

