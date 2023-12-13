CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $280,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010,856. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is Put Option Volume?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.