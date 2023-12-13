CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.