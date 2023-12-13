CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,022. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.