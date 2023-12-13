CGC Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,233 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DGRO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 746,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,391. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

