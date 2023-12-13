CGC Financial Services LLC Takes $731,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 902,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,191. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

