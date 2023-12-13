Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 469.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. 815,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.