Cheelee Price Up 4.3% This Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $250.44 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for approximately $12.95 or 0.00030225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.21517156 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,649,020.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.