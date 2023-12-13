Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.95.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
