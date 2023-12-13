Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.52%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.