China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.02.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
