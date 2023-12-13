China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

China Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

China Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.